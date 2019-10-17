Rubber track maker to create 250 jobs at Tennessee facility

MILAN, Tenn.  — Tennessee officials say a company that manufactures rubber tracks and undercarriages for industrial and agricultural equipment plans to create 250 jobs at its new Tennessee plant.

The state Department of Economic and Community says Global Track Manufacturing USA, Inc. is starting manufacturing operations at the former Tower Automotive plant in Milan.

The company expects production in the Gibson County facility to begin in the summer of 2020. It currently operates another plant in China.

