One dead in drive-by shooting in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police confirmed they are on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., police said a home on South Chesterman Street was shot at in a drive-by shooting.

One person was killed in the shooting, police said. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

This story is breaking, and WREG will update it with new information when it becomes available.