Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting fleeing robbery suspect repeatedly in the back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot an unarmed robbery suspect in the back multiple times as the man was fleeing the scene.

Several witnesses told police that Charles Kalb was the person responsible for the death of Lamorris Robinson.

Further investigation revealed that Robinson had allegedly stolen a chain saw from Mid-South Small Engines located at 2645 Mt. Moriah around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was reportedly fleeing the scene when Kalb pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and fired several times, striking the man in the back as he was running away.

When first responders arrived they located Robinson unresponsive on the pavement. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Kalb was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.