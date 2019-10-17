Live at 9: Help for your home, Kathy Wakile, G. Wayne Dowdy & honoring the Phillips family

Greater Memphis Housing Fair

Things can really start adding up when it comes to owning a home, but there is help out there. Vee Turnage with the Frayser Community Development Corporation and Priscilla Reed with United Housing explained how they are coming together to lend a helping hand.

Cooking with Kathy Wakile

Kathy Wakile's Real Culinary Kitchen program at Remington College gives students right here in Memphis the chance to learn straight from this food guru herself.She stopped by Live at 9 to show us how to make a Penne Vodka recipe that your family is sure to love.

Kathy Wakile's Penne Vodka recipe

"Lost Restaurants of Memphis"

Believe it or not the Memphis food scene is not only tasty, but also iconic. Author G. Wayne Dowdy shares the history of some restaurants that live on in legend only in his new book "Lost Restaurants of Memphis."

Honoring the Phillips family

The Phillips family is synonymous with Memphis and its music, and now a group of musicians are honoring the legends. Jerry Phillips, Boo Mitchell and Dean Deyo stopped by Live at 9 to tell us more about their plans.