After tree fell on house, South Memphis neighbors say it is a hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a South Memphis neighborhood are sick of looking at a home that's falling to the ground after a tree smashed through the middle of it.

.A tree smashed through the middle of the home on Driver Street, and Odell Ford, who lives just feet away, says something needs to be done about the hazardous home.

"It's really disgusting to see this go on for so long," Ford said.

He's lived in his South Memphis home for 20 years and said the once-charming house next door, now with the white paint chipping and the roof nearly gone, has been vacant for the last few years.

Every time a storm comes, another tree branch falls on the place. But that's not his only concern.

"It's very hazardous," he said. "I mean don't nobody want to live around critters."

He's talking about the raccoons, rats and other rodents he's seen hiding around the spot.

Looking at a yellow sign posted out front, the house has already been declared a public nuisance, but Ford said nothing has been done to clean up anything around the dilapidated building.

He said he's called the City of Memphis, who told him "they are working on it."

WREG reached out to the city to see if someone there knew what was going on, and we also tracked down the home's owner.

Just like Ford, 80-year-old Feri Jones, the woman who actually owns the house, is frustrated, too.

She raised her children in the house and said it hurts her to see it so damaged.

"It was a shock to me," she said.

She understands neighbors frustration but said she doesn't have the means to clean the spot up.

"I want to get rid of it," Jones said. "I don't want the property, but since this tree took place, I don't know what to do."

Ford said he understands the owner's situation, but he's sick of dealing with the danger he says the house poses.

The City of Memphis said their code enforcement team is looking into what they can do, and they sent us the following statement.