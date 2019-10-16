× Six suspects arrested, two cars recovered as officers investigate auto burglaries

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Six people were taken into custody as police were investigating several auto burglaries in Collierville.

According to initial reports, Collerville police were near the Dogwood Creek Apartments and Almadale Farms seeking information on recent vehicle burglaries. Six people were arrested and so far police have recovered two stolen vehicles.

The Germantown Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

WREG’s Jerria Patterson is gathering more information.