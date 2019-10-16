× Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in front of a Fox Meadows business Wednesday, police said.

Memphis Police were at Extra Space Storage at 2625 Mt. Moriah just before 2 p.m. Police said one man was shot in front of the business and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead later at Regional One.

Police say an employee at the storage facility shot a suspected thief.

One man has been detained on the scene at Mt. Moriah. This is an ongoing investigation.

