× Sheriff’s office issues alert for missing man in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 20-year-old they say has mental deficiencies and is in need of medication.

Justin Bills was last seen around 4 a.m. Wednesday at his care home in the 1500 block of Far Drive in Cordova.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, short pants and tennis shoes. Please call law enforcement immediately if you see Bills.