× School district to spend $2.4M on gender neutral locker rooms at Pennsylvania high school

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A school district in Pennsylvania plans to spend $2.4 million renovating locker rooms to make them non-gender specific.

According to WGAL, board members from the Eastern Lancaster County School District approved the plans on Monday.

The changes will only impact the high school and will feature 76 private showers and 48 private changing areas.

“We took the input from a lot of different groups along the way, and I think we’re at a point now where everyone sees the wisdom in doing what we’re doing,” Superintendent Bob Hollister told the TV outlet.

The decision comes after controversy involving a transgender student’s use of a locker room.

WGAL said a student who was born a female but identifies as a male was allowed to use the male locker rooms.

That brought concern for some students and parents. The district felt this was the best solution.

“It’s been a difficult, long journey, the last seven to nine months, but that long, difficult journey has produced a product that I think is a win for everyone,” Hollister said in his interview.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.