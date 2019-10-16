× Robinson and Harris named coaches for 2019 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Football Game

Memphis, Tenn. – Gene Robinson and Preston Harris, two of the top coaches in the Memphis area, will lead the teams in the 18th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Football Game presented by ARS/Conway Services and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Robinson, the head coach at Fairley High School, will coach the Red Team. Harris, the head coach at Douglass High School, will coach the Blue Team. The All-Star Game will feature the top players from Shelby County Schools and private schools in the Memphis area.

The game will be played Saturday, December 14 at Memphis University School. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $10, for kids 6 and under the cost is $5. The All-Star Game will be telecast live on WLMT CW30 and broadcast on radio by Sports 56 / 96.1 FM / 87.7 FM.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game is now well established and entrenched as one of the marquee events on the local high school scene,” said AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart. “With two of the most outstanding coaches from Memphis leading the teams, we will continue the tradition of excellence the All-Star Game has created over the past seventeen years.”

Gene Robinson is making AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game history. He is the first alumnus of the game to also serve as head coach. Robinson played in the 2008 All-Star Game as a senior at Whitehaven High School. He went on to an outstanding career as a safety at the University of North Carolina. Robinson got into coaching after college and in 2014 he returned to Whitehaven High School as an assistant coach. He was named head coach at Fairley High School in 2017. Fairley has won back-to-back Region 2-A Championships and Robinson was named Coach of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. He has served as an assistant coach in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game the past two years.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game gives Memphis a chance to showcase the abundance of talent in the Memphis area,” said Robinson. “It gives many seniors one last opportunity to go out as a winner in their final high school game if they didn’t win the state championship. It’s a great way to kick-off the activities for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

Preston Harris played football at Westwood High School. He was a four-year football letterman at Austin Peay University, where he played middle linebacker. Harris began his high school coaching career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Westwood (1998- 2000). He also had two stints as an assistant coach at Kingsbury High School (2001- 2004 and 2007-2014). Harris first became a head coach at Westwood in 2005, where he served two years. He was named head coach at Douglass High School in 2015, where he is now in his fifth season. Harris is a two-time Coach of the Year, receiving the honor in 2005 and 2016. He has served as an assistant coach in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game the last three years.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game gives the fans an opportunity to see local talent that, in many cases, they have only heard or read about,” said Harris. “Because of the exposure the game has created over the past years, there has been an increase in appreciation for the overall talent that Memphis and Shelby County have at all levels.”

The All-Star teams will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of area head coaches and other football analysts. Each player must have the recommendation of his head coach and will be selected on the basis of his character, on-field achievement and classroom performance. Player nominations must be submitted to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl by Friday, October 25