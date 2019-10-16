Police: Man intentionally struck by car, killed in Oakhaven

Posted 6:47 am, October 16, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another taken into custody following a fatal encounter in Oakhaven.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Beauchamp just before 3 a.m. Wednesday and found that a man had been struck by a car. He died from his injuries on the scene.

Investigators said the man was intentionally struck by a female. She was detained but so far police have not identified her.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.