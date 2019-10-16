× Police: Man intentionally struck by car, killed in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another taken into custody following a fatal encounter in Oakhaven.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Beauchamp just before 3 a.m. Wednesday and found that a man had been struck by a car. He died from his injuries on the scene.

Investigators said the man was intentionally struck by a female. She was detained but so far police have not identified her.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.