Police looking for driver who allegedly ran woman over, kept going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 52-year-old woman's life was turned upside down in an instant by a driver who allegedly ran her over and just kept going.

"They just went off and really kind of like left me like a dog in the street," she said.

Harriet Hayes talked with WREG about the incident over the phone from her hospital bed.

"And it's been very emotional," she said.

The incident happened ten days ago while Hayes was walking home from another hospital visit. She said she was on Brooks Road crossing South Third Street around midnight.

"I saw headlights," she said.

And then she saw the ground.

"I heard tires run," she said.

The sound of a car speeding away was the last thing she heard before passing out.

"After then I was just at the hospital with a gown on," Hayes said.

She got there thanks to witnesses who pulled over to help, including one man who directed traffic to stop Hayes from being run over again. She said she has no idea who he is, but she's grateful.

"I'd like to meet him," she said. "Kiss him and hug him to death. I just got to thank him. I'm still alive."

But she's badly hurt with injuries all over the right side of her body. She said she had to have surgery so doctors could put screws in her leg.

She's been rehabbing ever since. She has to learn to walk again. Thankfully, she has her wife by her side for emotional support.

"I've got a long way to go but, I'm trying real hard," Hayes said.

Police said Hayes was hit by a newer model red Ford Mustang, but investigators still haven't found the car or the driver. Hayes hopes whoever it was is caught soon.

"They didn't have any kind of conscience, and they will do it again," she said.

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.