Man charged with murder after double shooting in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was charged with murder and aggravated assault after two brothers were shot in Clarksdale early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Issaquena Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found Deshawn Robinson, 25, and Dewayne Robinson, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. The older brother died on the scene while the younger brother was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

A little more than an hour later, Cornelius Green was arrested and booked in the Coahoma County Jail.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting.