× Man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman from South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after police say he attacked and kidnapped a woman from her South Memphis home.

On Monday, October 14, a juvenile called police and told them that her mother was involved in a fight with Lawrence Byas in the 100 block of Goodloe. As first responders were approaching the scene, they received a second call sending them to East Olive several blocks away.

That’s where they were flagged down by the child’s mother.

The woman told police that she had locked Byas out of her house following an argument and told him that she didn’t want him there. That’s when he allegedly kicked in a front window, climbed into the home and began attacking the victim. He then reportedly dragged her from the residence and forced her into a car.

The pair drove to East Olive where the victim said she was ordered from the car. Byas had just retrieved a baseball bat from the trunk of the car when officers arrived on the scene.

He took off on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The suspect was charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault and evading arrest.