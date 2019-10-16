Live at 9: Kameron Whalum, Mark Barr, Watercooler Wednesday & David Brookings

Kameron Whalum on the new song lab at STAX Music Academy

Justin Timberlake just recently teamed up with Levi’s Music Project to bring the song lab to STAX Music Academy. Kameron Whalum with the school talked about what this means for those students.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Mark Barr

"Watershed" is being called a vivid and heartfelt tale that's so riveting it never lets up, and believe it or not, it's Mark Barr's debut novel! Barr joined us on Live at 9 to discuss his new book.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday.

Steve Conley, Corie Ventura and Austen Onek joined us to discuss some of the hot topics and trending stories of the week on Watercooler Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with David Brookings

This singer and songwriter once called Memphis home so it's only fitting that David Brookings returns to pay homage to one of music's most iconic locations: Sun Studio.