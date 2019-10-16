× Board OKs incentives for Raymond James’ relocation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — EDGE board members on Wednesday approved $3.2 million in tax incentives for financial services company Raymond James to move out of its office tower in downtown Memphis and create jobs in East Memphis.

The company now occupies a 21-story building on Front Street, but has complained in a lawsuit about the condition of that facility. It would move to two leased locations on Ridgeway Loop and Ridge Lake Boulevard.

Representatives for Raymond James did not comment at Wednesday’s EDGE meeting.

The Florida-based company said in its EDGE application that it has 863 employees in the Memphis area, and would add 100 net new jobs at its new facility.

Jennifer Oswalt, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission, said the impact to downtown would be significant, and she knew the move wasn’t an easy decision for Raymond James.

“As for the building, it is in a prime location with great views of the river and our beautiful Downtown skyline — we believe it has a strong future,” Oswalt said in a statement. “With some investment, it has the potential to be Class A office or to be adapted for another use, such as condos. Please know, we will actively work to ensure the space is fully utilized to its highest potential.”

The Front Street building was originally home to Morgan Keegan. Raymond James acquired that firm in 2012.