Arkansas high school coach on leave after allegation of inappropriate contact with male student

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Mid-South high school coach is off the job and facing serious accusations after parents tipped off school leaders about the coach having inappropriate contact with a student.

Tiffany Gant, volleyball coach at Central High School in Helena-West Helena, is accused of having inappropriate contact with a male student, a juvenile.

The police chief would not say exactly what that contact was or if more than one student is involved.

Gant has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

"I'm still in shock because it's unbelievable," said a parent whose child attends Central High School. "I can't believe it."

What made it even more shocking for this parent is that Gant had at one time been her son's teacher.

"She seemed to be a great teacher," the parent said. "She led my son down the right track, as far as keeping his grades up and everything. I looked at her as a good mentor to the students, you know? I've only heard good things about her."

WREG went by Gant's address in Helena-West Helena to see what she had to say about the allegation, but she wasn't available to comment.

We're told the Arkansas State Police and the Department of Human Services are also investigating.

Police want to establish a timeline of when Gant allegedly started contacting the student. Police also want to know if any such allegations have ever been filed against her in the past.

While police are waiting to hear Gant's side of the story, many parents are hoping it's not true.

"This is a disappointment to the community, I can tell you that," one parent said.

Police said Gant has not been charged with a crime, and they're still in the early stages of the investigation.