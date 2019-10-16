× 901 FC eliminated from playoffs with loss at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Battery scored in each half and secured a 2-0 win over the Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday night in Charleston.

With the defeat, the 901 FC (9-17-7, 34 pts) are eliminated from playoff contention. Memphis remained in the playoff hunt in its inaugural season until the final week of the regular season, rising from second-to-last place at the end of August to knocking on the door of the postseason with two matches to play.

Charleston (10-10-13, 43 pts) moves to 10th place and into playoff positioning with the victory. The Battery’s goals were scored by Taylor Mueller in the 30th minute and Zeiko Lewis in the 63rd minute. Lewis assisted on Mueller’s match-opening score.

Three of Memphis’ six shots in the match were on-target, and possession between the two clubs was nearly dead-even.

Memphis’ final match of the regular season is Saturday at AutoZone Park against two-time defending USL Cup champion Louisville City FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s match is “Pink Out the Pitch” Night presented by Baptist Cancer Center, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a free pink t-shirt with the 901 FC crest on it. Additionally, the club will be wearing special pink jerseys during warm-ups, which will be auctioned that night with proceeds benefiting breast cancer awareness.