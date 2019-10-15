Whitehaven Grocery Store Employees Stop Robbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Employees of the Cash Saver in Whitehaven said they were just protecting their store when they stopped two armed robbers trying to hold up the business Monday afternoon.

Police were able to arrest Titus Johnson, but are still looking for the second suspect.

The manager of the store said the robbers walked right past their checkout area and into an office at the front of the store, showed him a shotgun and demanded money from the weekend.

He said he decided to fight back and yelled for help and that’s when other employees came to his rescue.

” I went and snatched one of the dudes out and the other one got away. The other I beat up,” said William Jackson.

Police took surveillance video from the store they hope will help them find the other suspect.

Employees and customers are stunned the brazen robbery took place in the middle of the day.

“After the first guy tried to bust and run. They tried to get him and he got away. The other was struggling and ran to the back. They caught him. We are just happy nobody got shot,” said Eric Griffin, a regular customer.

If you have information that could help police find the second suspect call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.