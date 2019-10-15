× Two men charged after Frayser robbery and carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges after a carjacking in Frayser, and it only took a day to track down the culprits, despite their desperate efforts to hide from police.

Police said a man was sitting in his car Sunday along Debby Street in Frayser when four men showed up, pointing guns, pistol whipping him and demanding everything the victim had.

The victim gave them a few hundred dollars and his cell phone, and the accused thieves got away with his 2014 Mercedes Benz.

The next day, Memphis Police were at a nearby gas station off Warford when they noticed several men acting suspiciously, along with what looked to be the stolen Mercedes.

Officers set up a perimeter around the place as the men took off running into a wooded area behind the store.

Hiding in trash cans in the backyard of a home, police said they found Derrick Becton and another man, who man who is not listed in jail records. A little later, they arrested Zabian Alsobrook

“It really surprised me on this street that it happened,” neighbor Rachel Humphries said.

Humphries said this case teaches her a lesson.

“Know my neighbors,” she said. “I know the city well now, and this part of Frayser, it’s nice, and I want to keep it that way.

The men are also accused of hiding a gun in the gas station where they were initially spotted by police.