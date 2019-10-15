Suspects wanted after aggravated robbery in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos after two people were robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Memphis.

The victims told police they were taking photos in the 300 block of South Front Street around noon on October 13 when they were approached by three men. The suspects were armed and demanded the victims hand over their possessions.

The individuals were not hurt during the encounter.

Police said that surveillance video from the area showed that the suspects parked at white Jeep Compass or Cherokee on Huling Avenue. They then walked down Main Street, Talbot and back to South Front where they allegedly robbed the victims.

If you can help identify them or know anything that could help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.