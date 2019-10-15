Southaven man accused of molesting kids, possessing pornography

Posted 10:32 am, October 15, 2019, by

Daniel Coulston

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven man was taken into custody after being accused of molesting children.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and an Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Daniel Coulston on Monday and charged him with molesting children under the age of 16. He was also accused of manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Authorities said possible victims continue to be identified.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

WREG is working to gather more information.

