Police: Man was using electronic device, taking notes before deadly Lakeland crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was arrested after police claim he caused the death of another motorist in Lakeland.

On August 26, Jason Keeling was reportedly traveling along Highway 70 while looking at an electronic device and taking notes on a note pad. He veered into the westbound lanes, striking another vehicle head on.

The driver of that vehicle was identified as 66-year-old Deborah Kaufman. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.

Authorities arrested Keeling and charged him with vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care, failure to drive on the right side of the road and prohibited use of a wireless device.