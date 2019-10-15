Police investigating after shots fired on I-40 near Arkansas bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Authorities are investigating after shots were fired on I-40 late Monday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Riverside Drive.

The victim told police she was heading towards the bridge when a dark blue Ford Mustang pulled up and someone inside fired two shots. The bullets shattered the passenger side window.

Thankfully the woman wasn’t hurt during the encounter.

The shooter has not been arrested.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

 

