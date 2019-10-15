× Police: 18-year-old charged in Glenview attempted murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the Glenview neighborhood.

On October 6, the victim said he was walking in the area of Netherwood Avenue and Burris Street when he heard a car braking nearby. He turned to find a silver Chevrolet Malibu next to him with Rickey White sitting inside pointing a gun in his direction.

White allegedly fired several shots at the victim, striking him once in the left shoulder.

The suspect fled the scene while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Several days later, the victim positively identified White as the person responsible for his injury. White was arrested on Monday.