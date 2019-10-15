× Mississippi burn ban lifted but some county bans remain

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says the state burn ban has been lifted because of recent rainfall but some county bans are still in effect.

News outlets report Bryant made the announcement Monday after consulting with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

State Forester Russell Bozeman says the department has seen a decrease in wildfire activity and an increase in rainfall.

The Forestry Commission has a complete list of counties still under a burn ban, including Montgomery, Lee, Jasper, Clay and Chickasaw. The list also includes expected ban expiration dates.

The Daily Journal reports campfire bans are still in effect at some parks, including Natchez Trace Parkway.

Ban violators can face up to a $500 fine and could be held responsible for any damages caused by the flames.