Memphis business owner accused of stealing from clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis business owner was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from clients.

In early May 2019, a couple entered into an agreement with David Maclin, the owner of All-N-1 Home Renovations & Design, to renovate their backyard patio. They agreed on a $1,500 deposit and work quickly began on the project.

However, shortly after that the clients said things began to change. They said the workers stopped coming and they received several excuses as to why work was not being completed.

On June 14, Maclin reportedly sent the homeowners a text saying he needed an additional $1,000 to pay his workers and to order a custom window for the project. The homeowners appear to have given Maclin the money, but soon realized that the window was never ordered, police said.

From May 6 to June 14, the victims made out five checks to Maclin which came out to a total loss of $5,500.

The victims said they asked for their money back but they nor investigators have heard back from Maclin.

Maclin was arrested and charged with fraud home improvement services and theft of property on Monday.