Man with mental illnesses missing after checking out of hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen three weeks ago when he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Jimmie Smith, 29, was last seen Sept. 24 around 8:15 p.m. when the Memphis Fire Department was taking him to Regional One Hospital in an ambulance.

Police said Smith checked himself out of the hospital, and he has not been seen or heard from since then.

Smith suffers from mental illnesses and may be currently off his medications. He’s now considered an endangered missing adult.

He was described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound man with a dark complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know the clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.