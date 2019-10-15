× Man arrested for pulling gun during parking dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on another man because of where the man’s car was parked.

Earlier this month, two men came to the rescue of a friend who was stranded with a disabled car outside a complex along South Main Street.

“Actually, we went over there to help my partner fix his car,” Lionel Davis said.

Unbeknownst to Davis, the disabled car was in a bad spot.

It’s alleged a neighbor, Eddie White, was annoyed with where the car came to a stop.

“He got out the car and was like, ‘Man, you can’t get that little-ole-bitty car in the driveway?” Davis said.

Davis said more words were exchanged as the car remained motionless.

Frustrations were running high when it’s alleged that White instructed his wife to go into their apartment for a specific reason.

“To go and get the gun,” Davis said. “She went in the house and came back out and passed it to him.”

Without thinking, Davis said all three men reacted.

“We just fell down to the ground, and after that police came, which was a good thing,” Davis said.

Officers helped to diffuse the problem in the parking lot. As it turns out, the gun White had was just a pellet gun, though the three men still experienced very real fear.

“So, thank God everything went the way it did because somebody could have lost their life,” Davis said.

The parking lot bickering landing White behind bars, where’s he’s facing three counts of aggravated assault. He has a $50,000 bond and is set to face a judge next week.