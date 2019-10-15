Live at 9: COGIC’s Holy Convocation, Deborah Allen, American Red Cross & Saint Ann Fall Fest

Bringing COGIC’s Holy Convocation back to Memphis

The city of Memphis is anxiously awaiting the return of the Church of God in Christ’s Holy Convocation. Brandon Porter II of Greater Community Temple Church stopped by to discuss the effort behind the move to Memphis, along with another way they are giving back to the community.

Miracles in Memphis information 

Getting involved with the American Red Cross

When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross answers the call. Now, they need volunteers to do the same. John Brown and Abigail Okui stopped by to explain how you can get involved.

Musician Deborah Allen

The Mid-South's own Deborah Allen is being recognized for her contributions to country music by the city of Memphis. She stopped by our studio during Live at 9 to talk about the honor.

Saint Ann Fall Fest

The second annual Saint Ann Fall Fest is three days of food, fun and some great music out in Bartlett. Stephanie Wilson Nichols and Thumpdaddy stopped by to give us a taste of what's in store starting this Thursday.

