× Lay’s launches grilled cheese and tomato soup chips

Lay’s is taking a beloved food pairing and morphing it into chip form.

Just in time for the cooler weather, Frito Lay announced its new grilled cheese and tomato soup chips.

The company describes the new snack as a “dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes.”

The grilled cheese and tomato soup chips are expected to hit grocery store shelves next Monday.

It’s the same day lay’s is also planning to launch their “Gotta Have Lay’s” campaign.

The contest will give customers a chance to win a year’s worth of lay’s products.