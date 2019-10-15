× Bookkeeper accused of stealing $16k from local business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bookkeeper was arrested after police say he stole thousands of dollars from a local business.

On September 8, the owner of Sally’s Grocery called police stating that John Hibbler had made a check out to himself in the amount of $16,000.

The owner claimed that he did not authorize the transaction and confronted the 53-year-old about his actions. Hibbler reportedly told the owner that he wrote the check because he was having financial troubles. He promised to pay the money back and began making payments soon after that.

However, the owner said Hibbler just recently stopped making payments and will not answer any of his calls.

Hibbler was arrested and charged with theft of property.