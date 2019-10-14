Wear a seat belt: Officials issue warning after fatal weekend wreck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol shared a sad message Monday following a tragic weekend crash that took the lives of three children and a woman.

According to the crash report, troopers think the woman had been drinking, but investigators said they’re still waiting for official test results. The report also found that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

While family and friends are mourning the loss of 34-year-old Latricia Taylor, her 9-year-old son Kylan, her 7-year-old nephew Dylan and her 3-year-old niece Kayleigh, THP wants to remind everyone who gets in a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

Troopers said Taylor’s Buick collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 269, just outside of Collierville, around 1 a.m. Sunday.