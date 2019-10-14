Suspect convicted in young father’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering a young father at a Boost Mobile store has been convicted on a second-degree murder charge.

According to authorities, Damon Johnson will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on December 2. He could be sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars without parole.

In May 2017, Johnson and several friends reportedly went to the store located in the 1700 block of Winchester near Millbranch to have a cell phone repaired. Prosecutors said while inside one of the friends got into an argument with the victim Rashed Awwad.

Awwad told the group to return the next day, but to leave their friend at home.

Later when Awwad went outside for a smoke, he was confronted by the friend. That’s when Johnson allegedly pulled a gun and shot the 24-year-old four times in the back.