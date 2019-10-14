× Police investigating shots fired on I-40 downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a case of road rage that ended with shots being fired on Interstate 40 downtown Monday night.

Police responded to the call around 8 p.m. at I-40 and Front Street.

A person driving westbound on I-40 was involved in a possible road rage incident with the driver of a blue Ford Mustang.

The victim told police a person in the Mustang fired shots that struck his vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Not including Monday night’s incident, there have been 34 reported shootings on Memphis interstates in 2019 after a rash of shootings during the first half of the year.

This story is developing, and WREG will update this story if we learn more information.