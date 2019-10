× Police investigating deadly shooting in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Miss. — Mississippi authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Coldwater overnight.

WREG was told Cameron reed was shot multiple times inside his apartment in the 600 block of Doughter Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. The 20-year-old did not survive his injuries.

Police did not release information on the shooter or a possible motive.

WREG is working to gather more information.