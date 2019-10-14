Police: 72-year-old woman dies in airport area car crash

Posted 8:24 am, October 14, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 72-year-old woman died following a car crash in the airport area.

According to police, officers were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Winchester and Prescott around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Two children and two adults sustained non-critical injuries.

Sadly, Doris Washington sustained fatal injuries. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

The cause of the crash was not released.

