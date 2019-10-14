Manhunt Monday: Christmas-time murder growing cold, family desperate for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trail is growing cold in a North Memphis murder case.

Chandra Brazier is dealing with a pain that can't be put into words — a pain so severe she can't sleep most nights.

"They will reap what they sow," she said.

In December 2018, her son, 28-year-old Marquez Brazier, was shot and left to die at Omar Robinson Avenue and Heard Street in North Memphis. It was only ten days before Christmas.

It's a horrible day that Chandra Brazier can't forget. It started with her daughter banging on her door in the middle of the night.

"She said, 'Mommy, Quez is dead,'" Brazier said.

Brazier was half-asleep and couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"I said what, what did you say, and she said, 'Quez is dead,'" Brazier said.

The only thing Brazier could think to do was to rush to be by her son's side, but it was already too late.

Memphis Police said Marquez died after being shot several times. Making matters worse, Marquez's sister found pictures of the crime scene on Facebook.

"They left him there, in the rain, all by himself, taking a video," Brazier said. "Nobody called for help. They were videotaping it."

Homicide detectives said Marquez was likely shot somewhere else and his body dumped in North Memphis.

"Marquez leaving has left a void in this family," Brazier said.

Family members said Marquez had a giving heart and didn't deserve to be murdered. On top of that, police said he'd also been robbed.

"We absolutely do think it was a set up," Marquez's sister said. "We do believe that it was someone possibly close to him."

"You hurt us deeply, you hurt us deeply," Brazier said. "How and why could you do that to a person? What's inside of you that makes you kill people?"

If you know who killed 28-year-old Marquez Brazier, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.