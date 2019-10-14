× Man accused of fraud and the victim is the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Crittenden County authorities obtained a felony warrant for a man they say committed fraud involving the local sheriff’s department.

According to the department, Wesley Neil Leggett obtained checks in his name using the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department’s Commissary account numbers.

At this time, they don’t know where the 32-year-old is and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.