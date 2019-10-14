Live at 9: J.B. Smiley Jr., school lunches, Moziah Bridges & cooking with Chef Cody

Interview JB Smiley, Jr.

Tuesday marks the first Memphis City Council meeting since the election earlier this month and there are a number of items listed on the agendas for them to tackle, included the much debated possible change in residency requirements for police and firefighters.

J.B. Smiley Junior joined us to talk about his new position and what’s on the agenda.

The Life Time Foundation

A local organization is working to better what's being served to your student at school. Carolyn Trueblood with the Life Time Foundation talked about what they're doing to eliminate what they call the harmful seven.

Interview with Moziah Bridges

Moziah Bridges started Mo's Bows at the age of nine and now this professional wants to help other business-minded young people.

Cooking with Chef Cody Wright

Wizards and witches gather round the cauldron! Chef Cody Wright from Kroger shared some cool Halloween fun that your family will love.