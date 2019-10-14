Investigators looking for cause of Medical District fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a lot of smoke inside a local business early Monday morning.

It happened at AmeriPride Uniform and Linen Company in the 800 block of Vance.

Firefighters managed to knock it down quickly, but there was a lo t of smoke and water damage inside.

Initial information indicated that they may be focusing on a dryer as the cause of the fire, but so far investigators haven’t released any official information.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Back in 2016, a fire at the same place was caused by a faulty dryer.

