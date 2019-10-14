× Hornets hand Grizzlies first preseason loss

MEMPHIS — Charlotte got its first win of the preseason, with Terry Rozier finishing with 24 points and eight assists to help the Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dwayne Bacon scored 21 and Devonte’ Graham added 18 for Charlotte. The Hornets closed the first quarter on a 26-9 run, then started the fourth quarter with a 26-4 burst to take control for good.

A pair of rookies stood out for Memphis: No. 21 pick Brandon Clarke had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Ja Morant finished with 15 points and six assists.