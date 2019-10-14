LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the championship game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 95-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Hornets hand Grizzlies first preseason loss
MEMPHIS — Charlotte got its first win of the preseason, with Terry Rozier finishing with 24 points and eight assists to help the Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dwayne Bacon scored 21 and Devonte’ Graham added 18 for Charlotte. The Hornets closed the first quarter on a 26-9 run, then started the fourth quarter with a 26-4 burst to take control for good.
A pair of rookies stood out for Memphis: No. 21 pick Brandon Clarke had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Ja Morant finished with 15 points and six assists.