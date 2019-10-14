× Employees at Memphis car wash robbed, carjacked while cleaning cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have one person in custody after two men were robbed and carjacked at a Memphis car wash, but they’re still looking for three other suspects.

Terrell Bradford washed his SUV at a car wash on South Third Street around 5 p.m. Sunday and returned early Monday morning to clean out the interior.

He was alarmed to hear just hours after he left the car wash Sunday, two men detailing a car were robbed at gunpoint

“Oh, now that’s scary,” he said. “That’s scary.”

The victims told police they were approached by four men who demanded their money and property and drove off in the 2004 Toyota Corolla they were cleaning.

It took police less than an hour to locate the stolen car and arrest 19-year-old Eric Robinson.

Officers said they found the wrecked Corolla about a mile and half away, and Robinson was nearby with cuts on his legs he couldn’t explain.

Others at the car wash Monday said that’s why you have be careful, and despite all the cameras and lights, they wouldn’t wash their car at night.

“It’s public, but there be a lot of people passing by,” one person said.

WREG counted 13 camera at the car wash. We weren’t able to contact anyone with the business to find out if they were working or captured anything.

Police said the one of the victims was able to identify Robinson as one of the people who robbed him.

Robinson is charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.