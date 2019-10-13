Victim says man bumped his car, demanded cash at gunpoint

Posted 10:43 pm, October 13, 2019

Ladarius Neely

MEMPHIS, Ten. — A Memphis man in jail, accused of threatening a man at gunpoint after bumping into his car.

The victim told police 24-year-old Ladarius Neely hit his car Saturday on Camelot Avenue near Knight Arnold.

When Neely walked up to the victim, he had a gun and demanded the man’s cash, he told police.

Court records show a man who lives near the accident saw this all happen and let the victim inside his home.

Neely then allegedly started beating the man’s door down, threatening the witness and victim.

Neely is due in court Monday morning.

