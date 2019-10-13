× Tractor-trailer, vehicle collide on I-269

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol are looking into an accident involving a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

Christopher Richardson with THP said the northbound lanes of I-269 near the Fayette County/Shelby County line were closed Sunday morning for a wreck that happened at 1:30 a.m. near Highway 57.

A tractor-trailer and at least one smashed vehicle could be seen on the highway Sunday morning.

THP wouldn’t confirm any deaths or injuries in the wreck.