1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County crash

Posted 12:16 pm, October 13, 2019, by

CROSS CO., Ark. — One woman was killed, and one man was injured in  an accident in Cross County, Arkansas.

The crash happened on state highway 1 at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 70-year-old Karoll Rutherford had crossed the center line on the street and drove into a ditch. When Rutherford drove back onto the roadway, she struck another vehicle head-on.

Rutherford was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and went to a local hospital.

The Arkansas State Police say that the road was wet because of rainy weather conditions.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.