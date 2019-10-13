× 1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County crash

CROSS CO., Ark. — One woman was killed, and one man was injured in an accident in Cross County, Arkansas.

The crash happened on state highway 1 at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 70-year-old Karoll Rutherford had crossed the center line on the street and drove into a ditch. When Rutherford drove back onto the roadway, she struck another vehicle head-on.

Rutherford was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and went to a local hospital.

The Arkansas State Police say that the road was wet because of rainy weather conditions.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.