× Red cards proves costly in 901 FC’s loss to Independence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC battled back and tied the match on a converted penalty kick by Brandon Allen in the 73rd minute, but Charlotte Independence went back on top four minutes later and held on for a 2-1 win over Memphis 901 FC Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Despite the result, 901 FC (9-16-7, 34 pts) has won five of its last eight matches heading into the final week of the regular season. As of Saturday night, Memphis remains alive in the hunt for a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

Charlotte (8-14-11, 35 pts) opened the scoring with a Jorge Herrera rebound score in the 39th minute, and the score remained 1-0 in favor of the away club at the half. Memphis came out strong in the second half, putting together multiple early chances, and Marcus Epps drew a foul in the box with 20 minutes left in regulation.

Allen converted the penalty kick, his team-leading ninth goal of the season, to tie the game at 1 heading down the stretch. But Charlotte put home the eventual game-winning goal in the 77th minute, as 901 FC was playing with 10 men as Allen got sent off shortly after scoring his goal.

“We were just missing some passes, and we were frustrated,” 901 FC defender and captain Marc Burch said. “Once we did start connecting passes, we just weren’t coming off with anything in the final third. Losing balls too easy, not earning corner kicks, not earning fouls, and just giving the ball away.

“I thought we showed a lot of character to fight back with our soccer and our ability to earn our penalty. In the end, it’s a lack of discipline that ends up hurting us.”

Pierra Da Silva was shown a red card for Memphis six minutes into extra time, and 901 FC finished the match with nine players.

Memphis goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell made five saves in the match, including multiple sprawling or diving stops facing Charlotte pressure.

901 FC now turns its attention to a two-match week to finish the regular season, beginning Wednesday night at 6:00 (CT) at Charleston Battery. Memphis’ final home match of the regular season is next Saturday, Oct. 19, against Louisville City FC. Kickoff on the 19th is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Louisville match is “Pink Out the Pitch” Night presented by Baptist Cancer Center, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a free pink t-shirt with the 901 FC crest on it. Additionally, the club will be wearing special pink jerseys during warmups, which will be auctioned that night with proceeds benefiting breast cancer awareness.

Tickets for the Louisville match are available at http://www.memphis901fc.com/tickets. Season ticket information for 2020 is available at http://www.memphis901fc.com/seasontickets.

For the latest information on the team, visit http://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Memphis 901 FC Starting XI

1 (GK) Jeff Caldwell, 17 (M) Ewan Grandison, 31 (D) Pierre Da Silva, 8 (D) Marc Burch (c), 32 (D) Liam Doyle, 22 (D) Wes Charpie, 11 (M) Lagos Kunga, 6 (M) Dan Metzger, 27 (M) Cam Lindley, 30 (F) Marcus Epps, 29 (F) Brandon Allen

Subs: 24 (GK) Scott Levene, 15 (D) Jacob Hauser-Ramsey, 26 (D) Josh Morton, 2 (M) Morgan Hackworth, 9 (M) Luca Uccello, 18 (F) Elliot Collier, 28 (F) Jochen Graf

Substitutions: 61’ Elliot Collier on, Dan Metzger off… 85’ Josh Morton on, Wes Charpie off

Charlotte Independence Starting XI

33 (GK) Brandon Miller, 3 (D) Hugh Roberts, 5 (D) Steven Thicot, 17 (D) Clay Dimick, 29 (D) Abdoulie Mansally, 4 (M) Jake Areman, 7 (M) Dominic Oduro, 15 (M) Ricardo Bocanegra, 9 (F) Niki Jackson, 10 (F) Jorge Herrera, 19 (F) Enzo Martinez (c)

Subs: 66 (GK) Brandon Barnes, 34 (D) Owen Barber, 8 (M) Isaac Angking, 32 (M) Ryan Baer, 11 (F) Valentin Sabella

Substitutions: 76’ Valentin Sabella on, Jake Areman off

