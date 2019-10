× One man killed in crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that one man was killed after crashing his car in Raleigh on Friday night.

The crashed happened at Highland Street south of James Road. Officers responded to the scene sometime before 10 p.m.

Police have identified the driver as 52-year-old Paul Summers.

Police say that Summers was heading southbound on Highland when he struck a large steel container in the roadway.

Summers was pronounced dead on the scene.