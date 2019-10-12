Family searching for St. Louis man missing in Memphis

Family members of Buck Harden say his last known location was at a Valero gas station at Shelby Drive and Millbranch on Oct. 5. Memphis Police say he was wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missouri mother is looking for answers after she says her son disappeared while staying with family in Memphis.

Harden’s mother says he’s originally from St. Louis and came to Memphis to visit with a family member, then decided to stay in Memphis to attend barber school.

She said the last time she heard from him was Oct. 2. Later she got a call from her daughter, saying Harden never made it home after going to a gas station the night before.

Now, she’s come down from St. Louis to try to find her son.

“I just — I just want him home,” Donna Bryant said.

Family members said Harden does not have a mental or medical condition and they don’t believe he suffers from alcohol or drug addiction.

If you know anything about his disappearance, please contact Memphis Police.