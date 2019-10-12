Family searching for St. Louis man missing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missouri mother is looking for answers after she says her son disappeared while staying with family in Memphis.
Family members of Buck Harden say his last known location was at a Valero gas station at Shelby Drive and Millbranch on Oct. 5. Memphis Police say he was wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.
Harden’s mother says he’s originally from St. Louis and came to Memphis to visit with a family member, then decided to stay in Memphis to attend barber school.
She said the last time she heard from him was Oct. 2. Later she got a call from her daughter, saying Harden never made it home after going to a gas station the night before.
Now, she’s come down from St. Louis to try to find her son.
“I just — I just want him home,” Donna Bryant said.
Family members said Harden does not have a mental or medical condition and they don’t believe he suffers from alcohol or drug addiction.
If you know anything about his disappearance, please contact Memphis Police.