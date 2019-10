Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- The Whitehaven defense does it again.

The Tigers shut out a White Station offense that came in averaging 31 points a game, winning 17-0 to push Whitehaven's record to 6-1.

Bartlett and Ridgeway also posting shut outs in Week 8. Panthers blank Arlington 42-0 and the Roadrunners roll over Kingsbury 50-0.

Central jumps out to a 27-7 halftime lead on Germantown and rolls to the easy region win, 48-19.